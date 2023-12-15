L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Upgraded to “Buy” by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $240.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $184.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LHX. Robert W. Baird upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $198.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $239.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.73.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on LHX

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $206.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.68. L3Harris Technologies has a one year low of $160.25 and a one year high of $221.03.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. Analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $900,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,164,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,499,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,041,703,000 after acquiring an additional 480,610 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,795,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,898,000 after acquiring an additional 104,323 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,663,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,171,000 after acquiring an additional 107,293 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 22.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,604,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,184,000 after buying an additional 485,268 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,507,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,684,000 after buying an additional 47,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.