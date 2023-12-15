Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Holdings Trimmed by Albert D Mason Inc.

Albert D Mason Inc. lowered its position in shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Lakeland Financial were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LKFN. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 47.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 45.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

LKFN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Lakeland Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Lakeland Financial to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Lakeland Financial from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

Shares of LKFN opened at $66.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.74. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $43.05 and a 52 week high of $77.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 24.30%. The firm had revenue of $59.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.80 million. Research analysts expect that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.57%.

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits.

