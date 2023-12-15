Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.36 Per Share

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the specialty retailer on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Lamb Weston has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Lamb Weston has a dividend payout ratio of 17.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Lamb Weston to earn $6.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.0%.

Lamb Weston Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $104.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. Lamb Weston has a 12-month low of $81.25 and a 12-month high of $117.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.98.

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 77.14% and a net margin of 17.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lamb Weston will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 11th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LW shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Lamb Weston from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lamb Weston

In other Lamb Weston news, Director William G. Jurgensen bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $84.35 per share, for a total transaction of $253,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 162,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,735,132.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lamb Weston

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LW. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,433 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

