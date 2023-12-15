Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) Director Elias Farhat Sells 8,394 Shares

Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Free Report) Director Elias Farhat sold 8,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $99,888.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 346,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,121,255.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Elias Farhat also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 11th, Elias Farhat sold 18,943 shares of Landsea Homes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total value of $225,800.56.

On Thursday, November 30th, Elias Farhat sold 2,258 shares of Landsea Homes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total value of $23,325.14.

Landsea Homes Stock Up 1.2 %

Landsea Homes stock opened at $12.33 on Friday. Landsea Homes Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $12.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $465.95 million, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Trading of Landsea Homes

Landsea Homes ( NASDAQ:LSEA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. Landsea Homes had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business had revenue of $277.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.24 million. Research analysts predict that Landsea Homes Co. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Landsea Homes by 42.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,353,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Landsea Homes by 280.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 54,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 40,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes during the 2nd quarter worth $1,034,000. 13.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on LSEA. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Landsea Homes in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Landsea Homes from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th.

Landsea Homes Company Profile

Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) is a publicly traded residential homebuilder based in Dallas, Texas that designs and builds best-in-class homes and sustainable master-planned communities in some of the nation's most desirable markets. The company has developed homes and communities in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Texas and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles, and Orange County.

