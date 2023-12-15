Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) Director Sells $225,800.56 in Stock

Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Free Report) Director Elias Farhat sold 18,943 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total transaction of $225,800.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 327,381 shares in the company, valued at $3,902,381.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Elias Farhat also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 8th, Elias Farhat sold 8,394 shares of Landsea Homes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $99,888.60.

On Thursday, November 30th, Elias Farhat sold 2,258 shares of Landsea Homes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total transaction of $23,325.14.

Landsea Homes Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LSEA opened at $12.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $466.01 million, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Landsea Homes Co. has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $12.67.

Institutional Trading of Landsea Homes

Landsea Homes ( NASDAQ:LSEA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $277.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.24 million. Landsea Homes had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 9.18%. Sell-side analysts predict that Landsea Homes Co. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Landsea Homes by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Landsea Homes by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Landsea Homes by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Landsea Homes by 295.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Landsea Homes by 255.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LSEA shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Landsea Homes in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Landsea Homes from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th.

About Landsea Homes

Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) is a publicly traded residential homebuilder based in Dallas, Texas that designs and builds best-in-class homes and sustainable master-planned communities in some of the nation's most desirable markets. The company has developed homes and communities in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Texas and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles, and Orange County.

