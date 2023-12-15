Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $186.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on LSTR. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $209.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Stephens cut their price objective on Landstar System from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Landstar System in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Landstar System from $196.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Landstar System currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $187.00.
Read Our Latest Research Report on LSTR
Landstar System Stock Performance
Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. Landstar System had a return on equity of 31.06% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Landstar System will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.
Landstar System Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.85%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Landstar System
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LSTR. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in Landstar System by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 150 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Landstar System in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 150.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.
Landstar System Company Profile
Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Landstar System
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- 3 home improvement stocks to renovate your portfolio
- How to Invest in Communication Stocks
- What is consumer discretionary?
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Jabil, Inc. manufactures value for shareholders
Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.