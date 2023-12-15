Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Earns Positive Rating from Analysts at Susquehanna

Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “positive” rating and a $59.00 price target on the casino operator’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.37% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LVS. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.97.

NYSE:LVS opened at $48.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.24, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.14. Las Vegas Sands has a twelve month low of $43.77 and a twelve month high of $65.58.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The casino operator reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 178.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 18th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the casino operator to buy up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Miriam Adelson sold 12,253,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $529,724,338.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,134,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,778,229,909.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,471 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,081,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $323,000. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,930 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. 39.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.



Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

