Law Debenture Co. (LON:LWDB) to Issue Dividend of GBX 7.63

Law Debenture Co. (LON:LWDB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 7.63 ($0.10) per share by the investment trust on Thursday, January 25th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Law Debenture Price Performance
Shares of Law Debenture stock opened at GBX 801.43 ($10.06) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,076.92 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 773.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 786.83. Law Debenture has a 12 month low of GBX 718.04 ($9.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 871.09 ($10.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 3.21.
Law Debenture Company Profile
