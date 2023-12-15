Lawrence Steven Sharnak Buys 25,000 Shares of CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLD) Stock

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLD – Get Free Report) Director Lawrence Steven Sharnak bought 25,000 shares of CareCloud stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.71 per share, for a total transaction of $17,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 59,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,890. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

CareCloud Stock Performance

Shares of CareCloud stock opened at $0.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.23. CareCloud, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $4.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.88.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:CCLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.09). CareCloud had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $29.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.42 million. On average, research analysts expect that CareCloud, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareCloud in the second quarter worth $37,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in CareCloud in the 2nd quarter worth $431,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CareCloud in the 2nd quarter worth $145,000. Chapin Davis Inc. bought a new stake in CareCloud during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of CareCloud in the second quarter worth about $2,212,000. 18.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of CareCloud in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CareCloud currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.38.

About CareCloud

CareCloud, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Medical Practice Management. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform includes revenue cycle management, practice management, electronic health record, business intelligence, telehealth, and patient experience management solutions, as well as complementary software tools and business services for medical groups and health systems.

Featured Articles

