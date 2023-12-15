Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Shares Down 4.1%

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.79 and last traded at $16.81. 787,877 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 1,525,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.52.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LMND. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Lemonade from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lemonade in a report on Friday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Lemonade from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lemonade from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.94.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $114.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.52 million. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 32.41% and a negative net margin of 64.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.37) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMND. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Lemonade by 252.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 734,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,053,000 after buying an additional 526,388 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Lemonade by 12.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,168,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,299,000 after buying an additional 467,059 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Lemonade during the first quarter worth about $11,925,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lemonade by 98.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 559,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,426,000 after purchasing an additional 278,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Lemonade by 128.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 365,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,671,000 after purchasing an additional 205,520 shares in the last quarter. 54.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, car, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

