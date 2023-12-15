Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 64.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 617 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 60.0% during the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 71.4% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $1,106.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $921.10 and a 200 day moving average of $878.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $456.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $540.91 and a twelve month high of $1,121.46.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.75 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 40.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a $5.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Broadcom from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Broadcom from $990.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $944.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Broadcom

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.