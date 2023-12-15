Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Noble Financial lowered shares of Lifeway Foods from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 27th.

Get Lifeway Foods alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Lifeway Foods

Lifeway Foods Stock Performance

Shares of LWAY stock opened at $12.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.25. Lifeway Foods has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $17.33. The firm has a market cap of $186.56 million, a P/E ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 1.57.

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.07. Lifeway Foods had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 15.87%. The firm had revenue of $40.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lifeway Foods will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Julie Smolyansky sold 7,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $106,027.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,149,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,114,677.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 10,226 shares of company stock valued at $143,692 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lifeway Foods

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kanen Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lifeway Foods by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 620,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 322,260 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Lifeway Foods by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 383,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Lifeway Foods by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lifeway Foods by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 178,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 33,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lifeway Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,353,000. 30.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lifeway Foods

(Get Free Report)

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lifeway Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifeway Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.