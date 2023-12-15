Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Issues FY 2028 Earnings Guidance

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2028 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 10.000-10.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Ligand Pharmaceuticals also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.250-4.750 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ligand Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $109.75.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LGND

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:LGND opened at $67.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.57, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.95. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $49.24 and a 12-month high of $85.70.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $32.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.22 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 9.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Todd C. Davis acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.38 per share, with a total value of $237,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,340,084.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ligand Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $474,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $1,458,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 25.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.