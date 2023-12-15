Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Trading Up 3.6% After Insider Buying Activity

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.6% on Friday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $10.46 and last traded at $10.46. Approximately 128,931 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 351,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.10.

Specifically, Director Jr. Thomas S. Smith sold 23,796 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $178,707.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,344.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alex P. Schultz bought 27,474 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.43 per share, for a total transaction of $231,605.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 81,565 shares in the company, valued at $687,592.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 34.80% of the company's stock.

LIND has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Lindblad Expeditions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th.

Lindblad Expeditions Stock Up 4.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.78.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $175.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.54 million. Analysts forecast that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. 61.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides marine expedition adventures and travel experience worldwide. It operates through Lindblad and Land Experiences segment. Lindblad segment provides ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately-scaled vessels, which offers up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places, and capitals of culture; and offers expedition ship which is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for in-depth exploration with infrastructure and ports, such as Antarctica and the Arctic, and places that accessed by a ship comprising Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Baja California's Sea of Cortez and Panama, and foster engagement activities.

