Liquidity Services’ (LQDT) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

Barrington Research restated their outperform rating on shares of Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $27.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Liquidity Services from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, December 8th.

Liquidity Services Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of LQDT opened at $16.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.89. Liquidity Services has a 52-week low of $11.97 and a 52-week high of $21.10. The company has a market capitalization of $522.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 1.42.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $79.96 million for the quarter. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 6.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liquidity Services

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Liquidity Services by 7.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 5,207 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Liquidity Services by 1.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Liquidity Services by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

