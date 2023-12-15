Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

LAC has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sector outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Lithium Americas in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set a speculative buy rating on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Lithium Americas in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Lithium Americas in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lithium Americas presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.95.

Shares of Lithium Americas stock opened at $6.60 on Monday. Lithium Americas has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $12.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.06.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Lithium Americas by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 6,941 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Lithium Americas by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 177,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 9,054 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Lithium Americas by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 76,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 12,134 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Lithium Americas by 2.5% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 376,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,397,000 after buying an additional 9,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the third quarter valued at $411,000. 27.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

