Loop Media (NYSEAMERICAN:LPTV) Announces Earnings Results

Loop Media (NYSEAMERICAN:LPTV – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01), reports. Loop Media had a negative net margin of 101.02% and a negative return on equity of 3,575.65%. The company had revenue of $5.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 million.

Loop Media Price Performance

Shares of Loop Media stock opened at $0.80 on Friday. Loop Media has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $6.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.20.

Institutional Trading of Loop Media

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Loop Media by 382.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,093,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659,386 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Loop Media by 211.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 675,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 458,431 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Loop Media by 1,703.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 643,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 607,736 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Loop Media by 468.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 293,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 241,801 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Loop Media by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 256,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 84,180 shares during the period. 11.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Loop Media Company Profile

Loop Media, Inc operates as a multichannel digital video platform media company in the United States. The company offers hand-curated music video content licensed from major and independent record labels, including Universal Music Group, Sony Music Entertainment, and Warner Music Group; and non-music video content, which is licensed or acquired from third parties, such as action sports clips, drone and atmospheric footage, trivia, news headlines, lifestyle channels, and kid-friendly videos, as well as movie, television and video game trailers, and other content.

