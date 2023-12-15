Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC lessened its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,828 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% during the third quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,351 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,241 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,234,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4.1% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 19,255 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,002,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% during the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 20,344 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,228,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $225.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $129.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $237.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $198.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.40.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

