LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) PT Lowered to $108.00

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $116.00 to $108.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LYB. Bank of America upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. KeyCorp upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $101.00.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LYB

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $94.58 on Monday. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $79.20 and a one year high of $102.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.87. The company has a market cap of $30.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.17.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.43. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $10.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 71.63%.

Institutional Trading of LyondellBasell Industries

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter worth $26,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.