Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Director Purchases $17,805,473.01 in Stock

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 81,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $219.39 per share, with a total value of $17,805,473.01. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,774,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,262,360.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Friday, November 17th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 46,370 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $174.70 per share, with a total value of $8,100,839.00.

On Tuesday, November 21st, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 64,350 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $188.47 per share, for a total transaction of $12,128,044.50.

On Tuesday, November 14th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 34,188 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $156.42 per share, for a total transaction of $5,347,686.96.

MDGL stock opened at $233.02 on Friday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.22 and a 12-month high of $322.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $166.79 and its 200 day moving average is $191.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MDGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($5.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.90) by ($0.44). As a group, equities analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -19.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $383.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $224.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 11th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,051,000 after acquiring an additional 12,736 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 8,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,100,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,494,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 271,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,675,000 after buying an additional 23,262 shares in the last quarter. 79.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating NASH.

