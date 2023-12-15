Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Acquired by First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $3,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.3% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 312,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,763,000 after buying an additional 12,970 shares in the last quarter. Markel Group Inc. raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 659,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,039,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at $314,000. AXS Investments LLC raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.4% in the first quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 7,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 17.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,839,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $639,403,000 after buying an additional 576,958 shares in the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 4,908 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total value of $947,636.64. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,392.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

NYSE MMC opened at $190.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.86 and a 52-week high of $202.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $194.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.52. The firm has a market cap of $94.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.95.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.18. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on MMC shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $198.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.71.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

