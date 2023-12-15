Matthew Reade Miller Purchases 2,600 Shares of Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT) Stock

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) Director Matthew Reade Miller acquired 2,600 shares of Granite Ridge Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.93 per share, with a total value of $15,418.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 615,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,929.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Granite Ridge Resources Price Performance

Granite Ridge Resources stock opened at $6.17 on Friday. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $9.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $819.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.13.

Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $108.40 million for the quarter. Granite Ridge Resources had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 29.78%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Granite Ridge Resources Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.14%. Granite Ridge Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.35%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GRNT shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Granite Ridge Resources in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Stephens began coverage on Granite Ridge Resources in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Granite Ridge Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC raised its stake in Granite Ridge Resources by 122.2% in the third quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 8,410,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,306,000 after buying an additional 4,625,595 shares during the period. Northwestern University bought a new position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $30,648,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in Granite Ridge Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,368,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Granite Ridge Resources by 636.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,402,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,301,000 after buying an additional 1,212,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Granite Ridge Resources by 155.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 392,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after buying an additional 238,793 shares during the period. 7.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Granite Ridge Resources Company Profile

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. It owns a portfolio of wells and acreage across the Permian and other unconventional basins in the United States. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

