McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,396 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 1.5% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $13,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its stake in McDonald’s by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 3,656 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 17,370 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,576,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,524 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,036,000 after buying an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

MCD opened at $290.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $269.76 and a 200-day moving average of $279.82. The company has a market capitalization of $210.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.70. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $245.73 and a 1-year high of $299.35.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. TD Cowen lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.59.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $180,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,064,722. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,128,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $180,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,064,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,755 shares of company stock valued at $5,380,457 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

