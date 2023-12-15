McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Hits New 12-Month High at $113.14

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $113.14 and last traded at $113.14, with a volume of 256487 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $107.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on MGRC. Oppenheimer raised their price target on McGrath RentCorp from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McGrath RentCorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

McGrath RentCorp Trading Up 1.7 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.76.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.40. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 22.19%. The company had revenue of $243.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McGrath RentCorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McGrath RentCorp news, VP Trease Kristina Van sold 4,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $441,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,073 shares in the company, valued at $415,446. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the first quarter worth about $4,262,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 9.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the first quarter worth $201,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex segments.

Further Reading

