MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Shares Down 4.5%

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) was down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.38 and last traded at $10.38. Approximately 27,407 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 232,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.87.

MediaAlpha Trading Up 2.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.70 and a 200-day moving average of $9.26.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $74.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.25 million. As a group, analysts expect that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 548.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,596 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in MediaAlpha by 28.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in MediaAlpha by 275.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 5,720 shares during the period. 68.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

