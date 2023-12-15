Megan Chung Sells 2,563 Shares of Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) Stock

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) General Counsel Megan Chung sold 2,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $15,326.74. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 97,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,131.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Ouster Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:OUST opened at $6.71 on Friday. Ouster, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.21 and a 52 week high of $19.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 4.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.33.

Get Ouster alerts:

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter. Ouster had a negative net margin of 540.74% and a negative return on equity of 108.51%. The business had revenue of $22.21 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Ouster, Inc. will post -10.19 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Ouster from $17.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ouster from $6.10 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on OUST

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ouster

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ouster during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ouster by 8.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 4,521 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ouster in the 1st quarter valued at $1,028,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Ouster by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 135,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 6,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Ouster during the 1st quarter worth $426,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.96% of the company’s stock.

Ouster Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor; and DF, a solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ouster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ouster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.