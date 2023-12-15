Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Shares Gap Up to $8.64

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.64, but opened at $8.90. Melco Resorts & Entertainment shares last traded at $8.80, with a volume of 447,131 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research note on Friday. They issued a “positive” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Melco Resorts & Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Trading Up 2.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.35.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 320.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.52) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 10,601,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194,015 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,045,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,819,000 after acquiring an additional 656,951 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 492,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,012,000 after acquiring an additional 44,900 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,301,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 261.5% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 15,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.82% of the company’s stock.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

