Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 340,400 shares, a drop of 41.5% from the November 15th total of 581,600 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 178,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on MTD shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $975.00 price target (down from $1,050.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,425.00 to $1,270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,520.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,223.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Mettler-Toledo International

In related news, Director Roland D. Diggelmann acquired 315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,026.54 per share, with a total value of $323,360.10. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 405 shares in the company, valued at $415,748.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 37.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Up 4.6 %

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,224.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,056.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,177.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.16. Mettler-Toledo International has a 52-week low of $928.49 and a 52-week high of $1,615.97.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $0.17. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 1,852.05%. The company had revenue of $942.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.18 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will post 39.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Featured Stories

