Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $975.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock, down from their previous price target of $1,050.00.

MTD has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,520.00 to $1,300.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,425.00 to $1,270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,185.00 to $1,030.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,223.71.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,224.70 on Monday. Mettler-Toledo International has a 12-month low of $928.49 and a 12-month high of $1,615.97. The stock has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,056.05 and a 200-day moving average of $1,177.99.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $942.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.10 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 1,852.05% and a net margin of 22.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will post 39.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

In related news, Director Roland D. Diggelmann acquired 315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,026.54 per share, with a total value of $323,360.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,748.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mettler-Toledo International

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 834 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,817,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $626,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Get Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.