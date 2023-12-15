MFA Financial, Inc. (MFA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 on January 31st

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

MFA Financial has decreased its dividend by an average of 25.2% annually over the last three years. MFA Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 95.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect MFA Financial to earn $1.39 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.7%.

NYSE:MFA opened at $11.79 on Friday. MFA Financial has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $12.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.52. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -31.01 and a beta of 2.01.

MFA has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush began coverage on shares of MFA Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MFA Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of MFA Financial in a research note on Monday, August 28th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of MFA Financial from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of MFA Financial in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of MFA Financial during the second quarter worth $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 240.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 520.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 1,734.3% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFA Financial during the first quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

