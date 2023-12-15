MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Sold by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management lowered its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 692 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the second quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

MGM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.35.

In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total transaction of $1,344,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 227,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,204,348.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total value of $1,344,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 227,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,204,348.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $434,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,202,047.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,229,100. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $44.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.60. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $32.43 and a 12 month high of $51.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 2.14.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.39) EPS. MGM Resorts International’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

