Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) CEO Sanjay Mehrotra Sells 127,000 Shares of Stock

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 127,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $10,161,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,147,237.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sanjay Mehrotra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 5th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total transaction of $514,850.00.

On Tuesday, November 28th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $525,490.00.

On Tuesday, November 21st, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.73, for a total value of $537,110.00.

On Tuesday, November 14th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 22,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.94, for a total value of $1,692,680.00.

On Tuesday, November 7th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total value of $508,620.00.

On Tuesday, October 31st, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total transaction of $462,910.00.

On Tuesday, October 24th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $472,780.00.

On Tuesday, October 17th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $483,000.00.

On Tuesday, October 10th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $486,780.00.

On Tuesday, October 3rd, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total value of $477,330.00.

MU opened at $82.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.13. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.43 and a fifty-two week high of $82.40. The firm has a market cap of $90.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.39 and a beta of 1.31.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. The business’s revenue was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.61%.

MU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.38.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 8,336.6% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,732,231 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $117,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,262 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 6.1% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 26,964 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Micron Technology by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,383,628 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,182,608,000 after buying an additional 5,257,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ASB Consultores LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $335,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

