MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Sets New 1-Year High at $28.50

MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.50 and last traded at $28.40, with a volume of 945327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.63.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MLKN shares. Craig Hallum increased their target price on MillerKnoll from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on MillerKnoll in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.18 and a 200 day moving average of $20.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 67.30, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.16. MillerKnoll had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $917.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. MillerKnoll’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MillerKnoll, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio is currently 170.46%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLKN. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MillerKnoll during the 1st quarter valued at about $288,708,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,927,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,709,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,726,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,747,000. 88.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

