Mirador Capital Partners LP Has $237,000 Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Mirador Capital Partners LP decreased its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 608 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Diageo were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DEO. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 6.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Diageo by 27.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Diageo by 19.2% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in Diageo by 34.3% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Diageo by 33.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Diageo Price Performance
Shares of DEO stock opened at $145.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $135.63 and a 1 year high of $190.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $148.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.74.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Diageo Profile
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.
