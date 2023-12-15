Mirador Capital Partners LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Mirador Capital Partners LP reduced its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,492 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 54,637 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Avion Wealth raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 208.2% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 752 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at $32,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $33,000. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $37.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.14 and a 1 year high of $42.58. The company has a market capitalization of $159.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.63.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.27 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.02%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.63%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Tigress Financial cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

