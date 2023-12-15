Mirador Capital Partners LP Sells 337 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Mirador Capital Partners LP decreased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,669 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Walmart were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Knott David M Jr acquired a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Stephens raised their price objective on Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.44.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total value of $34,431.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 231,379,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,048,963,492. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 221 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total value of $34,431.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 231,379,740 shares in the company, valued at $36,048,963,492. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $154,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,687,194.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,990,310 shares of company stock valued at $466,515,037 over the last ninety days. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $152.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.30. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.09 and a 12 month high of $169.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

