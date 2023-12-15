Mizuho Cuts Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Price Target to $95.00

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Mizuho from $101.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CPT. StockNews.com cut Camden Property Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Sunday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $122.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Camden Property Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $111.29.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CPT

Camden Property Trust Price Performance

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $101.61 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.32. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $82.81 and a 1-year high of $127.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 48.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 191.39%.

Institutional Trading of Camden Property Trust

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 0.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Camden Property Trust

(Get Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.