Mizuho Lowers UDR (NYSE:UDR) Price Target to $34.00

UDR (NYSE:UDRFree Report) had its price objective trimmed by Mizuho from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on UDR. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of UDR from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Truist Financial raised UDR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Piper Sandler lowered UDR from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on UDR from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded UDR from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UDR has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.00.

UDR Price Performance

Shares of UDR stock opened at $38.35 on Monday. UDR has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $45.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.10.

UDR Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. UDR’s payout ratio is 122.63%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in UDR in the third quarter worth approximately $1,088,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,066,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,276 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 62,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in UDR by 24.6% in the third quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 177,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,332,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in UDR by 1.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 568,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,282,000 after buying an additional 9,059 shares during the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

