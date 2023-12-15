Mizuho Upgrades NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) to Buy

Mizuho upgraded shares of NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $18.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $15.00.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NTST. Bank of America cut NETSTREIT from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $20.00 to $17.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. KeyCorp cut shares of NETSTREIT from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on NETSTREIT from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NETSTREIT has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.09.

NTST stock opened at $17.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.65. NETSTREIT has a 52-week low of $13.49 and a 52-week high of $20.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 630.77%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 65.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,815,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,569,000 after buying an additional 2,295,659 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in NETSTREIT by 196.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,074,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,842 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,417,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,367 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,674,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,661,000 after purchasing an additional 967,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 542.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 854,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,186,000 after purchasing an additional 721,990 shares during the last quarter.

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

