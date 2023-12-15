Mobilicom Limited (NASDAQ:MOB) Short Interest Down 41.6% in November

Mobilicom Limited (NASDAQ:MOB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,300 shares, a drop of 41.6% from the November 15th total of 75,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 528,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mobilicom stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Mobilicom Limited (NASDAQ:MOB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.49% of Mobilicom at the end of the most recent reporting period. 18.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mobilicom Trading Up 8.9 %

NASDAQ MOB opened at $1.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.60. Mobilicom has a 12-month low of $0.88 and a 12-month high of $3.33. The company has a quick ratio of 5.41, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About Mobilicom

Mobilicom Limited operates as an end-to-end provider of cybersecurity and smart solutions for drones, robotics, and autonomous platforms. It designs, develops, and delivers smart solutions, such as cloud management software, communication datalink and mobile mesh networking terminals, handheld control terminals, and professional services and support for drone, robotics, and autonomous system manufacturers, as well as hardware products and software solutions.

