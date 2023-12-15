Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $95.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $101.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Sunday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $111.29.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CPT

Camden Property Trust Stock Up 4.6 %

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $101.61 on Tuesday. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $82.81 and a twelve month high of $127.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.32. The company has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 191.39%.

Institutional Trading of Camden Property Trust

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $384,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 156,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,021,000 after acquiring an additional 15,851 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 18,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 7.2% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 306,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,416,000 after purchasing an additional 20,622 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Camden Property Trust

(Get Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.