National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Upgraded at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of National Grid (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Grid in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of National Grid in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,176.25.

National Grid Trading Up 0.0 %

National Grid Cuts Dividend

Shares of NGG stock opened at $69.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.09. National Grid has a one year low of $56.40 and a one year high of $74.48.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $1.1899 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 5.8%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Grid

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of National Grid by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 5,001 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in National Grid by 3.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in National Grid by 9.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 133,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,076,000 after purchasing an additional 11,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

