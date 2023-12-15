NEAR Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $2.28 Billion (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 15th. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for $2.27 or 0.00005389 BTC on exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $2.28 billion and $146.73 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.82 or 0.00096787 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00026365 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00017020 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005427 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000093 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,004,666,471 coins. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 1,004,666,471 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 2.23296219 USD and is down -2.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 323 active market(s) with $168,513,109.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

