NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $28.35

NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $28.35 and last traded at $28.35, with a volume of 783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $29.50 price target on shares of NeoGames in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.63.

NeoGames Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.77 and a 200-day moving average of $26.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $949.16 million, a P/E ratio of -74.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $46.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.97 million. NeoGames had a negative net margin of 6.10% and a positive return on equity of 12.94%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NeoGames S.A. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NeoGames

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGMS. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in NeoGames by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of NeoGames by 226.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 53,076 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of NeoGames by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NeoGames by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 679,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,492,000 after purchasing an additional 23,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of NeoGames during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,296,000.

About NeoGames

NeoGames SA provides iLottery solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of games through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices. It also develops and operates online lotteries and games that allows lottery operators to distribute lottery products through online sales channels using the company's technology.

