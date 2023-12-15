Nervos Network (CKB) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3.06 Million

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 15th. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Nervos Network has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $146.11 million and approximately $3.06 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,610.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.66 or 0.00168180 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $230.88 or 0.00541852 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00008630 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $170.90 or 0.00401074 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00047727 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.63 or 0.00116476 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000713 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

Nervos Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 43,821,309,018 coins and its circulating supply is 43,145,080,303 coins. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

