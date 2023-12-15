Netcapital (NASDAQ:NCPL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Netcapital (NASDAQ:NCPL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Netcapital had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 6.89%.

Netcapital Stock Performance

Shares of NCPL stock opened at $0.36 on Friday. Netcapital has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $2.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.76 and a beta of -0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.37 and a 200-day moving average of $0.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netcapital

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Netcapital stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Netcapital Inc. (NASDAQ:NCPL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Netcapital as of its most recent SEC filing. 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netcapital Company Profile

Netcapital Inc operates as a fintech company. It offers Netcapital.com, an SEC-registered funding portal that enables private companies to raise capital online, as well as allows investors to invest from anywhere in the world. The company also provides various services, including automated onboarding process and filing of required regulatory documents; compliance review; custom-built offering page on its portal website; third party transfer agent and custodial services; and rolling closes which provides access to liquidity before final close date of offerings, as well as assistance with annual fillings and direct access to team for ongoing support.

