New England Research & Management Inc. Acquires 975 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 90.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Cintas by 5,584.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,997,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962,139 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter worth about $379,291,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Cintas by 1,344.1% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 473,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,819,000 after purchasing an additional 440,662 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cintas by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 850,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $422,825,000 after purchasing an additional 292,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cintas by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,944,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,675,759,000 after purchasing an additional 283,872 shares in the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total transaction of $1,011,886.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,213,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTAS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $625.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $524.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $537.60.

Cintas Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $572.00 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $423.06 and a one year high of $576.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $531.22 and a 200-day moving average of $506.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $58.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.28.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.03. Cintas had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 36.82%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.39 EPS. Cintas’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 40.63%.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

