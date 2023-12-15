New England Research & Management Inc. Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

New England Research & Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Timken were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Timken in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Timken in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Timken by 96.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Timken in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Timken during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 84.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Timken alerts:

Timken Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TKR opened at $81.26 on Friday. The Timken Company has a 1-year low of $65.71 and a 1-year high of $95.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.51.

Timken Announces Dividend

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.05). Timken had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Timken’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. Timken’s payout ratio is currently 22.18%.

Insider Transactions at Timken

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total value of $370,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,578,898.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on TKR shares. Bank of America downgraded Timken from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Timken in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Timken from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Timken from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.22.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Timken

Timken Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and industrial motion products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as industrial motion components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.