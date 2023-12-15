New England Research & Management Inc. Has $1.24 Million Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

New England Research & Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,360 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 6,915 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,606 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 267,483 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,044,000 after purchasing an additional 70,658 shares during the period. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,974 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Community Bank of Raymore grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 23,974 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 7,602 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $115.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.04. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $91.53 and a one year high of $127.35. The firm has a market cap of $136.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.22.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.32 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $5,044,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $5,044,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total value of $3,813,964.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,937 shares in the company, valued at $735,178.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on COP. Susquehanna cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Bank of America upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.35.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

