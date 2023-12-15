New England Research & Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

New England Research & Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,473 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.5% in the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 58,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 20.9% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 2,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.8% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.4% in the third quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 96,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on EMR shares. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.61.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Arthur F. Golden acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.64 per share, with a total value of $256,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 97,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,242.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Golden acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.64 per share, for a total transaction of $256,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 97,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,242.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 4.7 %

EMR stock opened at $96.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.75. The stock has a market cap of $55.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.21, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.32. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $76.94 and a twelve month high of $100.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 87.17% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 9.16%.

About Emerson Electric

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.